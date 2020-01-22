Traffic lights could be removed from notorious Shifnal junction under multi-million pound transport scheme

The changes to the town centre are part of two options for a major transport project put forward by Shropshire Council.

The council said the changes were being made due to the number of complaints about the safety of crossing points and drivers’ behaviour.

It says the aim of the plans is to ease congestion and slow vehicles down as they approach the junction joining Aston Street, Victoria Road, Bradford Street and Market Place.

The proposals will see traffic-calming measures introduced, including replacing the Victoria Road traffic lights with a zebra crossing and raising the surface of the road. A second pedestrian crossing would also be created where Market Place meets Victoria Road.

The schemes are estimated to cost £2 million and £2.5 million each, plus design costs.

Based on the 2015 blueprints for the Shifnal Integrated Transport Scheme, Shropshire Council confirmed there are no plans to introduce a one-way system near The Grove, which has been the subject of local speculation.

Put forward to Shifnal Town Council at a meeting last week, an initial suggestion from Shropshire Council had included removing parking spaces on Cheapside, but opposition from local councillors and residents has forced a rethink.

A motion was passed for Shifnal Town Council to consult the public and recommend alterations to the scheme.

Shropshire councillor for Shifnal South, Ed Bird, said: "The main issue with the redesign is that no one was consulted, some people got quite irate but now it's about moving forward and making the appropriate changes to start improving the town.

"Pavements originally planned to be widened by The Grove no longer will which is a problem for elderly residents there and they were going to take out parking spaces near Cheapside which people use to shop.

"The plan should come from the residents and the town council and I'm sure with a few tweaks we can actually get something that will tick those boxes."

Mayor Robert Harrop said the progress with the scheme was long overdue.

"It's been about five years of intensive and lapsing work and I think there needs to be a community-focused way forward to take on board all of the work being done by Shifnal Matters and other community bodies so we're working on a united front," he said.

Councillor Harrop was set to meet with fellow councillors last night to further discuss the plans before consulting residents on possible alterations.