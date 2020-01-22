Three weeks of roadworks as safety measures installed on Newport road

Chester Road, Newport, around the junction with Deer Park Drive, will be closed from January 27 for the work to take place.

The works will include the installation of a new pedestrian refuge with dropped kerbs and an extended footpath, speed cushions at both sides of the Deer Park Drive junction, a school safety zone with signage and yellow zig zags outside St Peter and St Paul RC Primary School.

There will also be a new 40mph ‘buffer zone’ connecting the existing 30mph and national speed limit areas.

The area of the roadworks will be controlled by temporary traffic lights.

Drivers are instead advised to enter and exit the town via Stafford Road and its junction with the A41 bypass rather than using Forton Road, which could also become congested at busy times.

Parents and carers going to St Peter and St Paul RC Primary school are advised to walk or cycle during the period of works where possible.

If car journeys are necessary, drivers can park at Newport Rugby Club on Forton Road and walk through to Deer Park Drive from there.