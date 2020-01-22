New Bridgnorth petrol station given the go ahead

Shropshire Council's planning committee granted full permission for Euro Garages to build a fuelling station in Bridgnorth on the Stourbridge Road frontage of Chartwell Park earlier this month.

Owned by Chartwell Development, the site has already had previous proposals for investment approved, and the council has now confirmed the new petrol station will be built in accordance with 12 conditions.

These include ensuring appropriate parking and access points are in place to reduce congestion on Stourbridge Road.

Shropshire Council's decision notice to Euro Garages states: "The development hereby permitted shall not be brought into use until the car parking shown on the approved plans has been provided, properly laid out, hard surfaced and drained, and the spaces shall be maintained thereafter free of any impediment to their designated use to ensure the provision of adequate car parking, to avoid congestion on adjoining roads, and to protect the amenities of the area."

It also states that full access and floodlighting will be installed before the station opens to "ensure a satisfactory development with appropriate means of access to and from the highway".

The vacant site was previously owned by Advantage West Midlands but development stalled when the agency was wound up.

Bought by Chartwell Development, the company is now moving to build a first phase of units for letting, with preparatory work already underway.

A spokesman for Chartwell previously said an HGV fuelling lane and convenience shop would also be included.

He said: "The new petrol station will be very welcome as local drivers have been frustrated for years that the town’s single petrol station can become congested at peak times.

"The new facility to be run by national operator Euro Garages includes a convenience shop and dedicated fuelling lanes for HGV’s which currently struggle to find anywhere locally to fill up."