Advertising
Rush hour delays after petrol spilled across A5 in crash between Oswestry and Shrewsbury
Commuters faced rush hour delays this morning after a crash caused petrol to spill over the A5 between Oswestry and Shrewsbury.
The crash, which partially blocked the road in both directions, happened soon before 7.30am at Shotatton crossroads near the junction with the B4397.
Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service reported fuel spilled across the carriageway as a result of the incident.
Traffic was reported to be at a standstill with delays of at least 12 minutes while emergency services clear the road and make the area safe.
Queues backed up to The Queens Head pub from Oswestry and back to the Nesscliffe roundabout from Shrewsbury.
The fire service sent one fire engine from Baschurch.
Motorists were advised to avoid the area where possible.
The road was reopened shortly after 9am.
Most Read
Advertising
Login or Register to comment