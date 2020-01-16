14-mile diversion as A442 from Bridgnorth to Telford to close in both directions for urgent repairs

Commuters will have to find alternative routes when the A442 is shut from Bridgnorth to Sutton Maddock roundabout on Tuesday.

The road will be closed in both directions from 9.30am to 4pm in what Shropshire Council refers to as an "urgent road closure along sections of the A442 to make repairs to the carriageway".

A diversion will take motorists from Bridgnorth along the A458 towards Stanmore, then along the A454 through Swancote before using the B4176 at Upper Ludstone to Sutton Maddock.

The route will add approximately 10 to 15 minutes to drivers' journeys.

The length of road closed is approximately 6.4 miles, while the diversion will take drivers about 13.8 miles.

The work is taking place after complaints from residents, councillors, community groups and the area's MP Philip Dunne regarding the state of highways in and around Bridgnorth.

Residents across the county were yesterday being encouraged by local authorities, businesses and community groups to report any potholes in line with National Pothole Day.

Satellite navigation company Waze revealed from its two million users, an average of 2,100 potholes are reported a day – and in the past month there has been an increase in reports of 40 per cent.

Robyn Bemment, spokeswoman at Waze, said: "Waze has worked to make it easy and safe for drivers to report issues like potholes.

"Drivers can use voice commands to report them by saying 'report pothole' when the app is open on their phone. Their report will then alert other drivers to a pothole coming up ahead.

"Every day, an average of 2,100 potholes are reported by Waze users on UK roads. In the past month alone, we've seen an 40 per cent increase in the number of pothole reports."