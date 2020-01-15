People in Telford asked to report potholes

It is an unusual date in the calendar but today is national pothole day.

Telford & Wrekin Council said that the number of potholes it has repaired in recent years has reduced because of more frequent reports from the public when they appear.

Councillor Richard Overton, deputy leader and cabinet member for neighbourhood services said: “Potholes are a national problem and we aim to do everything possible to fix them in our borough.

“I never thought I’d be celebrating National Pothole Day, but it’s a good time to thank everyone who has helped in reporting the potholes they see to us.

“Although we know more potholes appear in winter, it is impossible to predict where they will appear. So with 626 miles of road in our borough, it really does help when the public reports the ones they spot so we can fix them.

“It’s really easy to report online at www.telford.gov.uk/potholes or using the free “My Telford” account, which will help you manage many other enquiries with the Council and monitor their progress.

“This year we are investing £12 million in more than 220 “Pride in Our Community” schemes across the borough and improving our road network is one of our top priorities.”