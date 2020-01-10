Flood-hit road causing havoc for villagers near Bridgnorth

Countless lorries, cars and tractors are squeezing down a single track road in Kingslow, Pattingham, near Bridgnorth, "chewing up the road" and causing "a rotten mess", residents have said.

The issue has been caused by the closure of the adjacent Chesterton Road, which has been underwater since before Christmas, forcing commuters to take alternative routes.

Following mass confusion over which jurisdiction the flooded road comes under, Shropshire Council has today confirmed responsibility and said despite limited drainage records it hopes to address the issue by the end of the week.

Kingslow residents David and Sarah Davies said the influx of traffic down their road has caused havoc for residents.

"Instead of being able to travel down that flooded road, all the traffic is coming up our lane," said David.

"It's completely chewing our road up and making a rotten mess.

"The road is now in a terrible state and the council needs to address it."

The latest vehicle to fall victim to the flood water in Chesterton Road

Sarah added: "Our lane has been absolutely dreadful with the added traffic.

"It is a single track lane causing lorries and cars to have to pass by using our verges and driveway entrances to pass.

"The speed of vehicles too, I've had to leap out of the way when walking my dog on several occasions as people are using the lane as a racetrack – it is dangerous."

Graham Downes, Shropshire Council's highways maintenance manager, said: "I can confirm that the area of standing water is within Shropshire, although very close to the Staffordshire/Shropshire county boundary.

"We have closed off the road when initially informed of the extent of the flooding.

"We have limited drainage records of the area, but have located what we believe to be the cause of the problem and will be arranging for remedial measures to try to resolve the matter.

"This is hoped to take place before the end of this week."

Villagers had previously spoke of their discontent, demanding action to be taken to mitigate the problem, which had caused vehicles including a top-of-the-range BMW and a Biffa truck to become submerged.

When previously asked by the Shropshire Star, Shropshire Council said the area was South Staffordshire Council’s responsibility, before instead claiming it was on Wolverhampton Council’s patch.

Wolverhampton Council said the area is looked after by South Staffs, who in turn claimed that Staffordshire County Council is responsible for highways and flooding in the area.

Staffordshire County Council visited the site and claimed it comes under Shropshire Council’s jurisdiction.