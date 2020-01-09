Three hurt in two-car Shifnal crash causing rush hour delays

Motorists faced rush hour delays and gridlocked traffic following the smash at the junction of Upton Lane and the A464 towards Wolverhampton just before 9am today.

All three emergency services were in attendance.

West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) sent one ambulance and two paramedics to the scene while Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent one appliance from Telford Central.

Officers from West Mercia Police were also in attendance to help manage traffic.

Residents reported long delays, with lorries unable to turn around and traffic backing up through Park Street and into the town centre where road works caused further queues.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area and find alternative routes where possible.

The fire service reported the casualties were out of their vehicles before the emergency services arrived.

Shortly before 9.45am, Jordan Eggington, of WMAS, said: "We were called at 8:50am to reports of a two-car collision at Wolverhampton Road in Lower Upton.

"We sent one ambulance and two paramedic officers to the scene. We are currently assessing three patients."