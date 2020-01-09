Reduced speed limits proposed for Shropshire roads

The existing 30mph speed limit on Offoxey Road in Tong is set to be extended to the junction with the A41 Newport Road, which will have a reduced speed limit of 50mph.

A description of the plans states the 50mph limit will be between a point 235 metres north of the centre line of Offoxey Road junction with the A41 Newport Road and a point 100 metres south-east of the centre line of Stanton Road junction with the A41.

On the other side of the county, a 50mph speed limit is set to be introduced on the A456 Kidderminster to Woofferton Road in Burford, straddling the Herefordshire border.

The location is between a point 347 metres west of the road's junction with the B4214 Clee Hill Road and a point 177 metres west of the A456 Kidderminster to Woofferton Road junction with the unclassified road that leads to Greete.

Shropshire Council said the changes aim to reduce vehicle speeds to improve safety along the roads by decreasing the risk of accidents and casualties.

A consultation on the alterations will start tomorrow and run until the end of the month.

Residents are being encouraged to give their feedback by emailing traffic.engineering@shropshire.gov.uk or calling 03456789006.