Three-car crash partially closes A518 near Newport
Part of the busy A518 near Newport was shut after a crash involving three cars.
There were reports of an accident and oil spillage on the A518 Wellington Road, near Newport, this morning.
Three fire crews from Newport and Wellington attended the crash, which happened at 9.42am.
Parts of the road were closed off while it was cleared.
Telford & Wrekin Council warned drivers to find alternative routes.
The council tweeted: "We are aware of an incident on the A518 Wellington Road which has closed the Northbound carriageway, between Redhouse roundabout and Pitchcroft roundabout.
"Please use alternative routes, it is anticipated the road will be fully reopened within two hours."
