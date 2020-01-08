Busy Newport road to remain closed for fortnight as crossing installed

Station Road in Newport shut on Monday and will be under a full closure until January 21.

Diversions will be in place while the work is carried out. Motorists will need to travel along the A518, the A41, Stafford Road and back down the High Street to get around the closure.

All businesses in the area, including County Tyres, Newport Repair Centre, The Climbing Centre, Carpet Loom and Linden Hall surgery will remain open while the work continues.