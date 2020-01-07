Bridge near Shrewsbury to close for repair works

Cound Arbour Bridge, near Cound, will shut on January 27 while the damaged cast iron railing are replaced and painted.

The upstands which the main posts are fixed to will also be repaired.

The bridge carries an unclassified road over the Cound Brook, from Upper Cound to the junction with the A458 at Cound Arbour Farm.

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "Due to the nature of the repair works and the alignment of the narrow bridge, a full road closure and diversion route will be in place for the duration of the works.

"When the bridge is closed, traffic will be diverted to the A458 road near Cross Houses via Upper Cound. Access over the bridge for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists will remain available throughout the proposed work.

"It is appreciated that the bridge closure will cause some inconvenience and everyone involved will do all that they reasonably can to reopen it as soon as possible."