Action call over disabled parking spaces in Bishop’s Castle

There is one disabled space at the top of High Street, in front of the town hall, one on Church Street and others in the public car park.

But one blue badge holder has hit out Shropshire Council for not properly marking or enforcing the disabled bays.

Peter Phillips said it was an ongoing problem and one which the council had failed to address over the three years since he first raised it.

He said: "I was in town on December 24 and 27 and the spaces were occupied by non-badge holders.

The space on Church Street has faded markings and no sign.

"Until recently they both had signs but they have been removed.

"I have repeatedly found that I couldn't park because cars without badges were already in the spaces.

"The spaces in the main car park are pretty well invisible. There are very faded markings and no sign.

"It is incredible to me that Shropshire Council can be so dilatory and ineffective."

Mr Phillips said motorists could not be blamed for parking in the spaces, as they most likely do not know which are supposed to be disabled bays.

Shropshire Councillor Ruth Houghton, who represents Bishop's Castle, said she was planning to raise the issue with the council.

"I am very aware how difficult it can be to park in Bishop's Castle, more so if you have a disability or are a blue badge holder.

"I would very much like to see the two disabled parking spaces in the auction yard car park repainted and clearly marked as well as the one outside the pharmacy in Church Street.

"These are all convenient and flat disabled parking spaces and should be clearly defined as such.

"I intend to raise this matter with Shropshire Council Highways department to see if we can get this work done."

A freedom of information request submitted by Mr Phillips to Shropshire Council in 2018 revealed that none of the spaces is subject to a traffic order, which means people misusing them cannot get a parking ticket.

Shropshire Council was asked to comment.