A5 at Shrewsbury to shut for five nights for roadworks

The road will be closed westbound from January 6 and7, between Dobbies and Woodcote roundabouts, to allow for new road markings to be laid.

On January 8, 9 and 10, the A5 eastbound betwen Dobbies and Woodcote roundabouts will be closed to complete the road markings.

The work, which will be carried out between 8pm and 6am, will allow for the creation of an extra lane on the south of the roundabout.

Roundabout road markings will also be refreshed.

Motorists will be able to take a 10-mile diversion from the Edgebold roundabout on the A488 and the B4386.