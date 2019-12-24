Menu

Advertising

A5 at Shrewsbury to shut for five nights for roadworks

By Lucy Todman | Shrewsbury | Transport | Published:

The A5 near Shrewsbury will be closed for five nights as work to create a new lane is carried out.

Stock image

The road will be closed westbound from January 6 and7, between Dobbies and Woodcote roundabouts, to allow for new road markings to be laid.

On January 8, 9 and 10, the A5 eastbound betwen Dobbies and Woodcote roundabouts will be closed to complete the road markings.

The work, which will be carried out between 8pm and 6am, will allow for the creation of an extra lane on the south of the roundabout.

Roundabout road markings will also be refreshed.

Motorists will be able to take a 10-mile diversion from the Edgebold roundabout on the A488 and the B4386.

Transport News Shrewsbury Local Hubs
Lucy Todman

By Lucy Todman
@shroptod

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star and Shrewsbury Chronicle based in Shrewsbury.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News