Nightmare before Christmas after crash chaos brings 'severe delays' on M6 and M54

People faced an hour and a half of traffic jams on West Midlands routes as many people also started their Christmas getaway.

Many got out of their cars after they were caught up in long queues on the M6, M54 and surrounding roads.

The overturned van was left on its side on the M6 after the crash. Image: Highways England

A van overturned in a crash on the M6 at around 9.20am on the southbound stretch of the M6 near the M54 link.

West Midlands Ambulance Service crews were called but stood down a short time after after it emerged no-one was injured.

Two lanes were initially blocked on the M6 sending long queues back from Junction 10 at Walsall towards Junction 10a for the M54.

Motorists later queued eastbound on the M54 at Junction 1 at Cannock.

The van was recovered by around 12pm but problems were compounded by a broken down car which stopped southbound J10a to J10.

The slip road, which links the M54 to the M6, was packed with traffic caught up in the chaos. Image: Tim Thursfield/Express & Star

A spokesman for Highways England said there had been 'severe delays' adding: "Thank you all for your patience and sorry for any inconvenience this incident may have caused to your journey."

Later two lanes were blocked on the M6 northbound from Junction 12 at Gailey and Junction 13 for Stafford south after a crash.

Three people were being assessed by ambulance crews after the multi-vehicle crash happened around 12.05pm.

The extent of their injuries was not yet known, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

Two lanes affected #M6 northbound between junction 12 #Gailey and 13 #StaffordSouth for a traffic collision. #Ambulance on scene #TrafficOfficers en route. Updates to follow. — Highways England (@HighwaysWMIDS) December 23, 2019

Thousands of people were hitting the Midlands motorways as the countdown to Christmas gathered pace.

The RAC has predicted 4.7 million people would be taking to the roads for leisure trips in the run up to Christmas Day.

Officials at the Bulling and Grand Central, in Birmingham, were advising customers of delays on city routes into its car parks.

A statement said: "We really do appreciate your patience and for those thinking of travelling during weekends over the festive season, we advise where possible to consider planning their journey outside peak hours of 3pm-6pm or enjoy what we have to offer and stay later for some food."