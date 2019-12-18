Live up to manifesto pledge campaigners urge

The two villages near Oswestry are cut in two by the busy, A483 trunk road and villagers have been calling for a bypass for decades.

When the prime minister, Boris Johnson, launched the Welsh Conservatives election manifesto on the Shropshire/Welsh border he said that a bypass for the villages was a must and the construction of the road was also included in the printed manifesto.

Now, Mr Mike Catt, one of the leading lights in the campaign for a bypass says he hopes the government will be quick to act on its promise.

He said that local MPs had always supported the local campaign.

"They have worked tirelessly on our behalf and it was good to see the bypass included in the manifesto. What we now need is for the government to convert its words into action. We want to hold them accountable, this has been going on for too many years."

Mr Catt said that there was now so much traffic and so many heavy good vehicles driving through the villagers it was getting too dangerous to walk along the pavements.

"It is only a matter of time before someone is killed. The road is not fit or purpose," he said.

"At the weekend there was a collision between a transit van and an abnormal load which resulted in a wing mirror flying out onto the pavement. That debris could have seriously injured someone. We have had enough."

Advertising

He said there was also a problem with frustrated drivers tailgating those who keep to the speed limit and with emissions from the traffic.

The new MP for Montgomeryshire, Craig Williams, said that, in his first few days in Westminster he had already started work to press for a bypass.

"I have spoken with my colleague, north Shropshire MP, Owen Paterson and we will be pressing ministers on the commitment that was made in the manifesto. I hope to meet the campaigners early in the new year for an update on the situation."

Mr Paterson said that he would be convening a meeting of the strategic body looking at road improvements along the Shropshire/Marches/Welsh border.

"In launching the manifesto, Mr Johnson said: "For every person who crosses the Welsh-English border to live, work, and access public services, it is just a line on the map. But for too long, crucial cross-border road schemes like the Middletown, Pant-Llanymynech and Chepstow bypasses have not been delivered. We need to change this so that we make people’s lives easier, helping those who cross the border every day to work, to travel, or to use public services."