Three-car crash in south Shropshire

By Charlotte Bentley | Ludlow | Transport | Published:

Three vehicles were involved in a crash in south Shropshire this afternoon.

The incident occurred today in Ludlow as emergency services were called out to the crash between two saloon vehicles and one transit van.

One fire engine was sent out from Ludlow to the smash on Lower Galdeford. No one was trapped in the vehicles during the incident, which happened at around 3.30pm.

All three vehicles were made electrically safe by the fire service at the scene.

Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley
Community Reporter - @CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

