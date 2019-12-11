Delays on Telford's A442 following crash

Motorists are being advised to avoid the A442 northbound which is partially blocked following an accident at about 8am today.

Delays are being reported from Stirchley Interchange to the A464 Randlay Interchange.

AA Traffic News reported: "Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to accident on A442 Queensway Northbound from Stirchley Avenue (Stirchley Interchange) to A464 (Randlay Interchange)."

Telford & Wrekin Council tweeted: "Reports of an accident on #A442 northbound before Stirchley Interchange which is causing tailbacks for traffic in that direction #Telford."