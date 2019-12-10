Taxi firm hoping to give Shrewsbury high street a boost this Christmas

Co-owner of Shrewsbury Taxis, Matt Young, believes the town offers something unique to the community which could be lost if people opt to do their shopping online rather than in town-centre shops.

Right up until Christmas Eve, the company is offering 50 per cent off all fares mid-week for travel in SY1, SY2 and SY3 postcodes.

Mr Young said Shrewsbury Taxis will pay the other half of the fare to the drivers so they don't lose out.

Marketing director Natalie Jameson said: "It’s vital that people support our local town. There is such a diverse range of independent and family businesses in Shrewsbury, and they outnumber major retailers by almost half.

"Of course there is a place for the big chains and the Internet, but Shrewsbury gives people incredible choice for shopping and entertainment.

"The town centre has around 650 shops, many of which are independents, and we hope that lower fares for a month will encourage people to get back into the town centre.

"This will be particularly important for the elderly and for families without transport, as well as for those using the out of town car parks and looking for a cheap taxi shuttle into the high street."

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury Business Improvement District, welcomed the initiative.

He said: "Shrewsbury has a huge range of wonderful shops, bars and restaurants which makes it the ideal place to visit over the Christmas period. We welcome initiatives such as this to give people additional options to get in and out of our town centre."

Shoppers must phone ahead or use the Shrewsbury Taxis app to book a car and quote 'jinglebells'.