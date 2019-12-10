Strike action on trains across Shropshire suspended

A settlement has now been reached with the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) with all scheduled strike action being suspended.

Strike action has impacted West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railway services in the region every Saturday since November 23, and was expected to continue until at least December 28.

Changed timetables had been in operation, while transport bosses had warned people travelling on trains that other operators would be busier as a result.

West Midlands Railway has warned that while IT systems update journey planners may still display amended timetables and automated PA systems at stations may still warn about reduced services.