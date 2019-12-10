Menu

Advertising

Strike action on trains across Shropshire suspended

By Dayna Farrington | Transport | Published:

Strike action on the trains across the Black Country, Staffordshire and Shropshire has been suspended.

A settlement has now been reached with the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) with all scheduled strike action being suspended.

Strike action has impacted West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railway services in the region every Saturday since November 23, and was expected to continue until at least December 28.

Changed timetables had been in operation, while transport bosses had warned people travelling on trains that other operators would be busier as a result.

West Midlands Railway has warned that while IT systems update journey planners may still display amended timetables and automated PA systems at stations may still warn about reduced services.

Transport News
Dayna Farrington

By Dayna Farrington
Senior reporter based at Wolverhampton

Reporter for the Express & Star based at Wolverhampton.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News