Rush hour delays on A5 near Shrewsbury after crash

By Rory Smith

Commuters faced rush hour delays on the A5 near Shrewsbury today following a two-vehicle crash.

One lane of the dual carriageway was blocked, heading eastbound just north of Emstrey Island.

The crash, involving a red 4x4 and an HGV, took place at about 8am and motorists were still reporting delays at 8.30am.

West Mercia Police were in attendance, diverting traffic around the incident.

AA Traffic News reported: "Partially blocked and queuing traffic due to accident on A5 both ways around B4380 Emstrey Bank (Emstrey Island).

"Congestion to A49/Preston Island and A458 Weeping Cross."

Rory Smith

By Rory Smith
Reporter

Trainee news reporter based at the Shropshire Star's Ketley office in Telford.

