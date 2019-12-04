M54 slip road closed in Telford after crash

The crash happened soon before 8.45am today at junction six and lane one of the road travelling west was shut.

AA Traffic News reports: "Lane closed on entry ramp and slow traffic due to accident on M54 Westbound at J6 A5223 Lawley Drive (Telford West).

"Lane one (of two) is closed heading down from the roundabout."

Highways England tweeted: "Road Traffic Collision #J6 #M54 Westbound Entry Slip Telford West.

"#Trafficofficers enroute. Please drive carefully."

The slip road was re-opened at around 10.15am.