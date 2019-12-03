Advertising
Crash blocks road near pub in Newport
A crash near a Newport pub partially blocked a road today.
The crash happened soon before 9am near The Last Inn on Wellington Road.
West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police are in attendance and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.
Newport Safer Neighbourhood Team tweeted: "RTC on Wellington Road near to The Last Inn. @OFFICIALWMAS and @TelfordCops on route.
"Road partially blocked at the moment - please use alternative route."
