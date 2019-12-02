Menu

Eight crashes in two-and-a-half hours in Shropshire

By Mat Growcott | Transport | Published:

Eight crashes were recorded by police in just two-and-a-half hours as the weather began to turn colder.

Slippery conditions meant that five of the crashes, all of which happened this morning, required the immediate deployment of police officers.

Police advised people to take extra care in icy conditions over the winter months.

West Mercia OCC tweeted: "Due to the icy conditions on the road this morning please take extra care and allow extra time for your journey and keep your distance."

Severn Trent Water used the cold start to advise homeowners to protect their pipes and outdoor taps from the cold.

They wrote: "When temperatures are cold enough for snow and ice, the water inside exposed pipework and garden taps can freeze. As the water turns to ice, it expands. This can cause the pressure in the pipes to increase, which can stretch and damage pipework and taps, eventually leading to leaks and bursts when the temperatures rise again."

They said people should wrap their pipes with lagging, cover their outdoor tap and keep their home as warm as possible.

