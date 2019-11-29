Montgomeryshire AM Russell George welcomes PM's pledge over Pant-Llanymynech bypass

Montgomeryshire AM Russell George said the long-awaited Pant-Llanymynech bypass would boost communities both sides of the border.

Launching the Conservative manifesto in Telford on Sunday, Boris Johnson outlined plans to negotiate an ambitious Marches Growth Deal to include infrastructure improvements and internet connectivity.

He criticised the Labour Welsh Government for not delivering projects like the bypass and said: "We need to change this".

The Marches Growth Deal will build on funding which has been allocated for the Mid Wales Growth Deal.

Mr George AM said the pledge showed his party's commitment to boosting businesses and the tourism cross-border.

He said: "Stronger cross-border collaboration will provide a major boost for communities in Montgomeryshire that are already part of a dynamic economic cluster with communities across Shropshire.

"Following pressing for this commitment to be included in our manifesto, I welcome the Prime Minister's commitment to a Pant-Llanymynech bypass if the Conservatives are returned with an outright majority in the General Election on December 12.

“The local campaign for a bypass has been rumbling on for decades and the lack of progress is creating significant concern for residents, preventing tourists from visiting and spending their money in Mid Wales, and affecting local Mid Wales businesses who rely on exporting their goods across the border."

Advertising

Mr George said the Conservative candidates for Montgomeryshire and North Shropshire, Craig Williams and Owen Paterson, had recently met with residents to discuss the project.

"I'm delighted that it is now being given the attention it deserves through this proposed new deal which the Conservative Party will deliver if it achieves an overall majority in the forthcoming General Election," said Mr George.

"Many people live, work and access public services on different sides of the Welsh-England Border but our governance arrangements do not incentivise improving those links.

"A long term solution can only go ahead if the UK and Welsh Governments work together on this crucial cross-border scheme and I welcome these proposals for investment in our cross border infrastructure."