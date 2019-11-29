Call to cut speed limit on unrestricted Ludlow road

Campaigners met to discuss what could be done to introduce safety measures on Overton Road in Ludlow.

The speed limit on the road is currently unrestricted but locals hope this could be lowered to 30 or 40mph.

At the meeting, which was held last week at the Rose & Crown in Ludlow, Councillor Viv Parry, who sits on Shropshire Council, was joined by road campaigner Patrick Kennedy and Isla Rowntree from Islabikes, and they outlined the case for improved signs and speed measures to be installed on the road.

Councillor Parry said: "We had 40 people come along to the meeting which was great. We outlined the case for speed signs and improvements to be made to the road. It is very busy, what with the business park and the caravan park, and everyone said we need to do something about it.

"We had highways come to talk to us about what we need to do and then we heard from a man who lives on Sheet Road and who told us about a speed sign which has been installed and the effect this has had on traffic. He said it has made people slow down. The road as it stands is very, very dangerous, there is no pavement or walkway and the hedges are overgrown. Cars travel at 70 miles an hour along it.

"We have agreed to have another meeting and we are going to go forward go get money from the police and crime commissioner for signs. We will draw up what we would like to do with highways and then go to Shropshire Council with our proposals. We know it will not cost a lot of money but something needs to be done. It is a busy road. If all the other roads coming in to Ludlow can be at 30-40mph why can't this one?"