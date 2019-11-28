Shropshire road to close for months over 'essential' bridge repairs

The repairs to Felhampton railway bridge, on the Welsh Marches line near Wistanstow, near Church Stretton, will begin on January 6 and are scheduled to last until March 20.

The work, being delivered by Network Rail, will involve replacing some of the structural elements of the bridge, improving drainage, cleaning the surface via a process called grit blasting and painting it.

Throughout this period, the road linking Bushmoor with the A49 will be closed, and a diversion will be in place.

Preparation work begins on December 16, which involves setting up the site compound and taking delivery of materials.

For people wanting to find out more about the work, a drop-in event will be held on Wednesday, December 4, from 3.30pm to 6.30pm at Wistanstow Village Hall, Craven Arms, SY7 8DQ. No appointment is necessary.

Lifespan

Laura Townsend, scheme project manager for Network Rail Wales and Borders, said: “We would like to thank the local community in advance for their patience while we carry out this essential maintenance work to Felhampton railway bridge.

“This work will improve the resilience and reliability of the railway, and increase its lifespan for years to come.

“We will be working closely with our partners to minimise disruption, and encourage anyone wishing to find out more about this work to come along to the drop-in event.”

Steve Brown, Shropshire Council’s interim assistant director of infrastructure and communities, said: “I’m pleased that Network Rail will soon be carrying out much-needed work to Felhampton bridge, and thank people in advance for their patience while this important work is carried out.”