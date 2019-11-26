Open forum to be held over Shrewsbury North West Relief Road plans

Members of Shrewsbury Civic Society have organised the event, which takes place on Saturday at the Guildhall, University Centre Shrewsbury, at 1.30pm.

The society had been asked by its various members and by non-members for its view on the NWRR.

The open forum is a public meeting and is free of charge.

Society chairman Byron Grainger-Jones said: “The NWRR is possibly the largest investment in any single project ever in the future of Shrewsbury and it is right that the civic society should promote a discussion.

"The open forum is not a protest meeting for those who oppose the road. During the meeting we will take note of any questions that can only be answered by Shropshire Council and will forward them to council officers and request answers.”

Those due to appear are Dave Green of Friends of the Earth, Colin Preston from Shropshire Wildlife Trust, Selby Martin of the Campaign to Protect Rural England, Peter Gilbert from Sustainable Transport Shropshire, Andrew Evans of Shrewsbury Business Chamber and Professor John Whitelegg form the School of the Built Environment at Liverpool John Moores University.