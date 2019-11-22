Menu

Advertising

Fallen tree causes rush hour delays in south Shropshire

By Rory Smith | Bishop's Castle | Transport | Published:

A large tree overhanging an A road in south Shropshire caused rush hour delays yesterday.

Disruption on the A488. Pic: @SouthShropCops

Officers from Bishops Castle Safer Neighbourhood Team attended the A488 in Hope Valley after a tree had fallen over the road.

Council officers were called and worked to remove the blockage, which caused a queue of cars, some time around 5pm.

South Shropshire Safer Neighbourhood Team tweeted: "Bishops Castle Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team out on the A488 Hope Valley with large tree across the road.

"Council here attending to remove delays in the area."

Transport News Bishop's Castle South Shropshire Local Hubs
Rory Smith

By Rory Smith
Reporter - @rorysmith_star

Trainee news reporter based at the Shropshire Star's Ketley office in Telford.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News