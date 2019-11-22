Fallen tree causes rush hour delays in south Shropshire

Officers from Bishops Castle Safer Neighbourhood Team attended the A488 in Hope Valley after a tree had fallen over the road.

Council officers were called and worked to remove the blockage, which caused a queue of cars, some time around 5pm.

South Shropshire Safer Neighbourhood Team tweeted: "Bishops Castle Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team out on the A488 Hope Valley with large tree across the road.

"Council here attending to remove delays in the area."