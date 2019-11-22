Advertising
Fallen tree causes rush hour delays in south Shropshire
A large tree overhanging an A road in south Shropshire caused rush hour delays yesterday.
Officers from Bishops Castle Safer Neighbourhood Team attended the A488 in Hope Valley after a tree had fallen over the road.
Council officers were called and worked to remove the blockage, which caused a queue of cars, some time around 5pm.
South Shropshire Safer Neighbourhood Team tweeted: "Bishops Castle Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team out on the A488 Hope Valley with large tree across the road.
"Council here attending to remove delays in the area."
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.