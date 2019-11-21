Improved train services for Shropshire routes

Transport for Wales is launching a new timetable on December 15.

Most Marches services have stops removed between Shrewsbury and Crewe, and these have been replaced by a Shrewsbury to Crewe local shuttle service which will see trains increase from nine to 16.

In addition, extra stopping services between Crewe and Shrewsbury will operate which will give people in Shropshire and Cheshire a significant number of new services when travelling on a Sunday.

The Shrewsbury to Aberystwyth service increases from 16 trains a day to 21.

On the North Wales Coast, additional trains which run over the summer, will now be in service all year around, giving customers greater consistency of service.

Customer experience director for Transport for Wales, Colin Lea, said: “We’ve committed to giving customers the service they deserve on a Sunday and are delighted to be able to make these improvements.

"Some lines which never had a Sunday service before, will now be connected, giving greater leisure and economic benefits to so many areas.

“A huge amount of hard work has gone into developing this timetable for our customers.

"We’ve seen some fantastic collaboration with our partners in Network Rail in securing access for earlier and later services, by moving planned maintenance times and I’d like to thank all involved for their hard work.”

James Price, chief executive for Transport for Wales said: “This significant increase in Sunday services is an important commitment that we made when we launched our new rail service over a year ago, and follows the successful launch of our May 2019 timetable, where we introduced direct services between Liverpool and Wrexham for the first time in decades.

“We hope that our customers and potential customers will welcome these services as an important step in building a transport network that the people of Wales can be truly proud of.”

The confirmation of the extra Sunday services, follows Transport for Wales’s announcement about increased capacity for weekday services from this December.