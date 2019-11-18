Congestion warning on M6 and M54 after collision

The collision happened on the M6 at Junction 10a, the M54 link, and J10 for Walsall and Wolverhampton.

Traffic collision #M6 southbound between junction 10a #M54Link and 10 #Walsall. #TrafficOfficers en route. This may cause some congestion while we attempt to clear the vehicles out of the carriageway. Updates to follow. — Highways England (@HighwaysWMIDS) November 18, 2019

Two lanes were initially closed southbound leading to congestion, Highways England officials said.

West Midlands Ambulance Service crews attended the scene shortly after 7am.

The ambulance service said a van suffered rear end damage in a collision with another vehicle.

Two people, including the male driver, were inside the van.

The driver, aged in his 40s, was assessed by ambulance crews but did not require hospital treatment at that time.

Highways England officers temporarily blocked the motorway to clear the vehicles.

Advertising

They were moved to the hard shoulder by around 8am but congestion built-up behind.

It is unclear if there are any injuries in the crash at this stage.

Congestion began to ease as the morning rush hour traffic subsided.