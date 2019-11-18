Menu

Congestion warning on M6 and M54 after collision

By Andrew Turton | Transport | Published:

Motorists faced delays after a crash involving a van brought congestion between the M6 and M54.

The collision happened on the M6 at Junction 10a, the M54 link, and J10 for Walsall and Wolverhampton.

Two lanes were initially closed southbound leading to congestion, Highways England officials said.

West Midlands Ambulance Service crews attended the scene shortly after 7am.

The ambulance service said a van suffered rear end damage in a collision with another vehicle.

Two people, including the male driver, were inside the van.

The driver, aged in his 40s, was assessed by ambulance crews but did not require hospital treatment at that time.

Highways England officers temporarily blocked the motorway to clear the vehicles.

They were moved to the hard shoulder by around 8am but congestion built-up behind.

It is unclear if there are any injuries in the crash at this stage.

Congestion began to ease as the morning rush hour traffic subsided.

Transport News
Andrew Turton

By Andrew Turton
Digital Journalist

Digital journalist based at the Express & Star's head office in Wolverhampton. Interested in breaking news and social media. Get in touch on Twitter @aturton_star or andrew.turton@expressandstar.co.uk

