Bus diversions through to weekend due to flood repairs on main road between Telford and Shrewsbury

The B5062 Roden Lane has been closed since November 8 due to water damage at the bridge at the mill bend. Route operator Arriva is diverting services numbers 16 and 519 are diverting as follows until this Sunday.

From Roden towards Wellington both 16 and 519 are turning off the B5062 to an unclassified lane past Marlbrook Way to Poyton Green.

Then turning right towards Great Wytheford. At the junction of B5063 turning right following the road until re-joining the normal route at The Cleveland Arms. The opposite route is taken by the 519 as it heads back to Shrewsbury.

Telford & Wrekin Council is working with its highways contractor Balfour Beatty to carry out stabilisation and repair works while the closure remains in place.

The council said on completion the road will re-open and temporary traffic lights reinstalled while it continues to monitor the structure.

It is currently working on a long term design solution which will include reconstruction of both retaining walls and an upgrade of the existing vehicle restraint system. This is likely to take place early next year.