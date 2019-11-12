Signalling fault causes train delays from Shrewsbury to Wolverhampton

All lines are blocked between Shrewsbury and Wellington due to the problem, National Rail said.

Trains are either being cancelled or delayed by up to 60 minutes as a result.

⚠️NEW: Disruption between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton until approximately 09:00 #Wellington



West Midlands Railway services through Wellington, Oakengates, Telford Central, Shifnal, Cosford, Albrighton, Codsall and Bilbrook are all affected, as are Virgin Trains between Shrewsbury and London Euston and Transport for Wales services through to Birmingham International.

The issue started at around 6am and is not expected to be resolved until after 9am.