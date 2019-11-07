Concerns over 'dangerous' month-long flooding of Shropshire village lane

Ray Philpin, whose house backs onto Park Lane in Cockshutt, near Ellesmere, says he is concerned for people's safety due to the worsening state of the road.

The current spell is the latest in a seven-month saga that has seen the lane repeatedly flooded.

Mr Philpin said: "The road outside my house is like a river.

"Last weekend it was appalling, water was flowing down off the main Ellesmere to Shrewsbury road.

"We have spoken to the council but they don't seem to be taking any action.

"This has been going on since April, if not before.

"The amount of mud is making it dangerous for people to walk through and we have now had ice which is making it even worse.

"The whole area is just covered in mud and muck."

Mr Philpin said he was concerned that it could become a hazard in the icy weather if the flooding problem is not addressed urgently.

Shropshire Council said it was investigating the problem.

John Bellis, drainage and flood risk manager, said: “Shropshire Council’s flood and water management team have been investigating the flooding which has been affecting Park Lane in Cockshutt.

"Unfortunately it has not been possible to identify the cause of this flooding due to the high water levels.

"The highways team will be arranging for a tanker to attend to pump out the affected area and to allow further investigations to take place.

"Should these investigations identify any blocked or damaged drainage systems we will work to restore flows as soon as possible."