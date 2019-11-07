Menu

A53 hit by flooding after overnight rainfall

By Deborah Hardiman | Market Drayton | Transport | Published:

Rainfall overnight left several roads under water in Shropshire, resulting in a warning to motorists by the emergency service.

Flooding on the A53 between Hodnet and Shrewsbury is affecting both carriageways. Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service is warning motorists to drive carefully and reduce speeds.

The service's website stated: "Due to rainfall throughout the night there is standing water and flooding affecting several roads in the area. Main A53, #Hodnet to #Shrewsbury flooding affecting both carriageways near #Hopton #Highways attending. Please drive with care and reduce speed."

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman
