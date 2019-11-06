Bridgnorth's main car park labelled a 'disgrace'

But the town's mayor said it is unlikely improvements to Shropshire Council's Old Smithfield Car Park would be made while the prospect of new retail units on the premises remain.

Controversial plans to build on Old Smithfield car park were given the green light in June last year.

Tony Walsh lives on The Moat House, south of Bridgnorth in Eardington and said he was shocked to see how bad the town's biggest car park has become.

"The state of the mud patch, Smithfield Car Park, is something of a disgrace," he said.

"Often flooded, with potholes galore and broken fencing, it does the town no favours and I know that visitors are quite shocked by its condition.

"I have written to the relevant department on several occasions but my letters are no longer answered.

"Originally, an excuse was made on account of a proposed shop development but that was some time ago and all has gone quiet."

Mess

Mayor of the town, Councillor Ron Whittle, who also represents East Ward, said it was unlikely anything would be done due to the looming development.

"One part of the car park has never been tarmacked and that's a bit of a mess to say the least," he said.

"Of course I'm guessing nothing will happen to it until the developers build these shops.

"They've got the planning permission and I don't think anything will happen with it until it's either developed or not.

"Their planning permission has been in place for a while now and it's sill got a while to go – but there's no sign of any work being done.

"If the development takes place they'll most probably have to close that car park completely and until they start it I doubt Shropshire Council will spend any money on it."

The town's chamber of commerce spent some £45,000 on fighting the proposals to build retail units on the car park.

About 100 car parking spaces are set to be lost under the plans and more than 6,800 people signed a petition started by the Chamber of Commerce to halt the development.

Shropshire Council has been contacted for comment.