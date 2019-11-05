Five months of road disruption begins in Shropshire village

A network of vital water pipes in Ditton Priors will be replaced in work costing £300,000 being carried out by Severn Trent Water.

Work started yesterday to remove ageing pipes and install new ones to reduce the amount of leaks and bursts in the area.

The work will be carried out over five phases lasting about 18 weeks in total, starting on Hall Road at the junction with Botwood Farm. A temporary road closure has been put in place for three weeks to keep engineers and road users safe.

Workers will then move towards the village of Abdon, with a series of temporary road closures at each stage of the project.

The work is set to be complete by March 2020.

Catherine Webb, of Severn Trent, said: "To ensure our residents have a reliable water supply for many years to come and to reduce the number of leaks and bursts in the area, we need to upgrade water pipes between Ditton Priors and Abdon.

"To carry out this vital work, which will see ageing pipes being replaced with brand new ones, we'll need to put temporary road closures in place to keep everyone safe.

"We'd like to thank everyone for their patience as we work our way through the scheme.

"When we're finished, residents in this part of Shropshire will have a reliable water supply for many years to come."

Following the work near Botwood Farm, road closures will also be in place from the Brick Kiln House junction to Sycamores junction for four weeks and Hillside for three weeks.

Phase two will consist of work at the junction north of Boundary Gate Farm to Boundary Gate for two weeks.

Phase three will be from Boundary Gate Farm to Upper House junction for two weeks.

A two-week closure will be in place at Woodbank junction to Bank House junction during phase four and phase five will include a two-week road closure from Lower Cross Lanes junction to Woodbank junction.