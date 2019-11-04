Menu

Trains cancelled or delayed after signal problems at Shrewsbury

By Lucy Todman | Shrewsbury | Transport | Published:

Signalling problems at Shrewsbury Railway Station led to trains being cancelled or delayed this afternoon.

The fault was first spotted at just after lunchtime and trains running through the station were affected.

Disruption was expected for the rest of the day.

West Midlands Railway said alternative road transport was being laid on between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton, calling at all stations.

Passengers travelling to London were able to use their tickets via Crewe to connect to London Northwestern Railway services.

