Appeal for help improving Wellington railway station

The Friends of Wellington Station have arranged a meeting on Wednesday and wants as many local residents as possible to come along.

Those involved in the group are undertaking projects such as creating a wildlife sanctuary and lavender garden at the Victorian station but need help.

“We really need people to get involved at a committee level so that we can achieve more,” said Kath Howard, who takes part in the friends organisation.

“The station is a huge asset to the town – more routes were recently announced and it has just won funding to make it more accessible.

“It’s an attractive, historic building which we want to enhance even further but it would be great if a larger number of people were involved in running the group."

The meeting will take place at Wellington Town Council’s offices at 3.30pm when a group constitution will be adopted so that grants can be applied for.

Sally Themans, of town publicity group Love Wellington, said: "Wellington Station is vital to the regeneration of the town and the friends group does some fantastic work.

“However, it needs to formalise its activities and be recognised by Telford and Wrekin Council as a proper voluntary group so that insurance and grant applications can be put in place.

“We hope as many people as possible will attend the meeting and help out with this worthy cause.”