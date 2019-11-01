Four months of temporary road closures to start in Shropshire next week for Severn Trent pipes work

The company is upgrading five kilometres of water pipes in the Ditton Priors area.

The water company says it is investing £300,000 to replace ageing water pipes with brand new ones to help reduce the amount of leaks and bursts in the area.

Work will start on Hall Road, at the junction with Botwood Farm on Monday.

A temporary road closure will be put in place for three weeks.

Engineers will then move towards the village of Abdon, with a series of temporary road closures put in place at each stage.

The overall scheme is set to finish towards the end of March 2020.

Catherine Webb from Severn Trent, said: “To ensure residents have a reliable water supply for many years to come, and to reduce the number of leaks and bursts in the area, we need to upgrade water pipes between Ditton Priors and Abdon.

“To carry out this vital work, which will see ageing pipes being replaced with brand new ones, we’ll need to put temporary road closures in place to keep everyone safe.

“We’d like to thank everyone in advance, for their patience as we work our way through the scheme.

“When we’re finished, residents in this part of Shropshire will have a reliable water supply for many years to come.”