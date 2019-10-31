Traditional-style makeover plan for Shropshire railway station

Bosses at Gobowen Railway Station, near Oswestry, want to install heating and a new drainage system – but they also want to return the ticket office building to the traditional two shades of ochre.

A planning application has been submitted by Oswestry Station Building Trust, which owns the building.

Severn Dee Travel operates the service inside the ticket office.

Henry Thomas, agent for the owners, said: “The buildings at Gobowen Station are Grade II-listed, and in 2016 were acquired by Oswestry Station Building Trust. By the 1980s Gobowen station was unstaffed and buildings had become redundant and neglected.

“British Railways architects carried out a scheme to restore the buildings and convert them into business/light industrial units, in conjunction with government-funded development agencies Rural Development Commission, English Estates, and Advantage West Midlands.”

“The present application relates to the building described as a single storey yellow brick.

“Its date is unknown but assumed to have been built later in the 19th century.

“The stone string courses, round-headed windows, and eaves detailing are similar to those on the main building. It is tenanted by Severn Dee Travel and used as a booking office, waiting room and cafe.

Heritage

“Approval is sought for the following minor works: installation of an external air source heat pump unit; replacement rainwater pipes; and restoration of a GWR colour scheme.”

Mr Thomas added: “The existing heating system comprises direct electric heaters, some of which are storage heaters. They are inefficient, and some are at the end of their useful life, so it is proposed to replace them.

“To address the present unsatisfactory situation with the drainage, it is proposed to increase the capacity of the outlets and pipes, and re-route them away from the interior of the building as detailed on the drawings.

“The present colour scheme of the building, the origin of which is unclear, comprises dark green doors and other woodwork in white or off-white, together with dark pink soffits and black gutters.

“The standard GWR colour scheme used from the 1880s to the 1940s would have been two shades of ochre – a warm buff, a darker brown or dark stone and white.

“The GWR colour scheme was superceded by BR Western Region chocolate-and-cream in the 1950s and 60s.

“There is evidence of this progression on the east elevation at Gobowen, where a previous rainwater pipes was fixed; remnants of GWR dark stone are visible, overlaid with chocolate brown.

“The heritage significance of the Shrewsbury and Chester Railway buildings, and those at Gobowen in particular, is widely appreciated.

“The purpose of the present proposals is to safeguard the upside building and return its exterior to a more authentic appearance.”