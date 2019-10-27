Menu

Two hurt in Bridgnorth crash between car and motorcycle

By Charlotte Bentley | Bridgnorth | Transport | Published:

Two people were injured in a crash between a car and motorcycle.

The incident took place on the New Road in Bridgnorth at around 12.30pm today.

Crews came across the incident and were able to administer first aid on the scene.

A fire engine was sent from Bridgnorth. Also at the scene were the police and the land and air ambulance services.

Two casualties were assessed by the ambulance service.

Fire crews made the vehicles electrically safe and used an environmental pack because of a fuel spillage.

Community Reporter - @CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

