Advertising
70 people evacuated from bus fire as incident closes part of A5 in Shropshire
Seventy people had to be evacuated when a fire broke out on a double decker bus, closing part of the A5 in Shropshire.
The blaze broke out on the vehicle between Shrewsbury and Telford, with emergency services called to the fire at just after 8.40pm
Fire crews from Shrewsbury, Telford Central and Wellington raced to the scene on the A5 eastbound between Preston Island and junction 7 of the M54.
Emergency services used breathing apparatus and foam jets to douse the flames.
The road was closed eastbound while the incident was dealt with.
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said that all the passengers had disembarked safely.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.