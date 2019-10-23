Advertising
Telford town centre roadworks starting
Three weeks of road closures were beginning today outside Telford Shopping Centre.
Northfield Street, which runs outside Telford Bus Station, will be closed in one direction until November 14.
People travelling from Malinsgate Police Station will be redirected around the Telford Shopping Centre box road for journeys towards the International Centre.
Car parks will still be accessible while work is going on.
