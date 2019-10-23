South Shropshire bridge to close for several days due to repairs

Castle Hill Bridge near Leebotwood will be closed from Tuesday, November 5, to Friday, November 8.

The works will involve the replacement of the upstream and downstream concrete post and rail bridge parapet.

The bridge carries an unclassified road from Ashfield House Junction to the Vicarage Junction over Betchcott Brook, to the west of Leebotwood.

Shropshire Council said the closure is required as the road is too narrow for the work to be carried out safely with the bridge open to traffic.

During the road closure traffic will be diverted north towards Walkmills, right onto A49, right onto Station Road and vice versa.

A separate diversion route will be in place for HGVs, diverting traffic south onto B5477, left onto A49 and right onto Walkmills and vice versa.

Access for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists will remain available at the bridge throughout the works.

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "It is appreciated that the bridge closure will cause some inconvenience, and everyone involved will do all that they reasonably can to reopen it as soon as possible."