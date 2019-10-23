£10,000 appeal for new Oswestry community bus service

Oswestry Dial-a-Ride says it is in urgent need of donations towards a new minibus.

Hundreds of people each month benefit from the volunteer led project that takes customers to various places including hospital and doctor appointments, on shopping or hairdresser trips or visits to friends or family as well as on organised trip.

The door-to-door transport service is for people without access to public transport or a car and is operated by Qube in the town.

At the moment it runs six minibuses seating up to 16 passengers and a mobility car and all of the vehicles are able to carry wheelchairs.

Essential

Elaine Reynolds from Qube said: "We are able to operate Oswestry Dial-a-Ride thanks to our fabulous and friendly team of volunteer drivers and passenger assistants who work with our two full-time members of staff.

"The service is essential for members of our community who can’t get out and about and it can make a huge difference to their lives."

Although adults of any age can use the service frequent passengers are elderly, wheelchair users and those who are rurally isolated. They book their trip in advance with the cost dependent on how for the return journey is.

"We really need to public's help to get a new minibus. We need to raise £10,000. Any donations, small or large, will help us reach our goal."

Any one who would like to help can contact Qube on 01691 656882 or qube-oca.org.uk.