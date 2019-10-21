Town centre road closure during Telford pedestrian crossing work

Northfield Street, which runs outside Telford Bus Station, will be closed in one direction from Wednesday until November 14.

People travelling from Malinsgate Police Station will be redirected around the Telford Shopping Centre box road for journeys towards the International Centre.

Car parks will still be accessible while work is going on and diversions signs will be in place throughout the work. The bus station will also operate as normal.

The work will see one day of full road closures along Northfield Street towards the end of the work. The full details will be provided closer to the time.

The work is being funded and delivered by Telford Shopping Centre as part of the Fashion Quarter development.