Main Shrewsbury road to close for tree maintenance work

Smithfield Road will close while the essential work to 12 trees situated in the pavement opposite Premier Inn is carried out.

The work – which needs to be carried out before the start of winter – will include the reduction of branches overhanging Smithfield Road, the removal of deadwood throughout the crowns, and the reduction of selected branches on a number of the trees that are overhanging the restaurant.

The work will also provide a chance to more closely assess the overall health of the trees, and help them to stay in a healthy condition for many years to come.

While work is carried out Smithfield Road will be closed between its Roushill and Raven Meadows junctions, and traffic will be diverted through the town and also along Roushill and Raven Meadows.

The road will also be closed the following Sunday.