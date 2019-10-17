Shrewsbury railway station upgrade to cost £11 million once complete

Phase one of the canopies over the platforms has already been carried out at a cost of £1.07 million and phase two will cost £1.65 million.

The ongoing restoration of the Dana Footbridge - which is due to reopen next month has cost £1 million.

A provision of a new ticket barrier will cost £400,000 while a new customer service point, waiting room and platform signage will cost £450,000.

The railway station platform area has already had an overhaul and £250,000 has been set aside for rewiring of the whole station.

A lift on platform three and a waiting room cost a total of £300,000.

The refurbishment of the Castle Foregate viaduct cost £180,000 and the river viaduct restoration cost £3.7 million.

Additional river viaduct work cost £2.5 million.

The external decoration of the railway station cost £9,000 and maintenance costs of the listed building cost £500,000.

The provision of the PA/CCTV systems and information screens cost £50,000, installation of a Help pad and CCTV in the lifts cost £16,000 and an investment in the catering facility came to a total of £20,000.

A new heating boiler that served the whole station and offices cost £60,000.

Monies were made available from the National Stations Improvement Programme for refurbishment of the ladies, gents and disabled toilets brought in £350,000.

Shrewsbury's MP Daniel Kawczynski said: "Over £11 million of taxpayers money is currently being spent on Shrewsbury Train Station. We are going to ensure this historic building is refurbished and modernised to high standards."

A Network Rail spokesman said: “We are delighted that alongside our partners we’ve been able to invest and complete essential upgrade work to this historic station in recent years for the benefit of passengers and the local community.

"We are currently completing the refurbishment of Dana footbridge and the second phase of upgrade work to the station canopies which will be finished next month, and we would like to thank the local community and passengers for their continued support.”