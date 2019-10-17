Bridge to close for five days for repair

Chorley Bridge, near Stottesdon, will be closed for repair from Monday, October, 21, until Friday.

The work will involve masonry repairs to the upstream and downstream parapet.

The bridge carries an unclassified road from Chorley Junction to The Miners Junction over a side tributary of Baveney Brook to the east of Stottesdon. The bridge must be closed to traffic while repairs are being undertaken, as the road is too narrow for the work to be carried out safely with the bridge open to traffic.

During the road closure, traffic will be diverted via Blundale towards Stottesdon and around local roads. Access for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists will remain available at the bridge throughout the works.

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “It is appreciated that the bridge closure will cause some inconvenience for local people, and everyone involved will do all that they reasonably can to reopen it as soon as possible.”

Madge Shineton, local Shropshire Councillor for Cleobury Mortimer, said: “Chorley Bridge is like a number in our area, an attractive addition to our beautiful landscape but essential for our community communications.”